Do Everything Possible To End Spurt In Attacks: CM Omar Tells Security Grid

“The last few days have been dominated by headlines of & encounters in parts of the valley. Today's news of a grenade attack on innocent shoppers at the 'Sunday market' in Srinagar is deeply disturbing. There can be no justification for targeting innocent civilians.

The security apparatus must do everything possible to end this spurt of attacks at the earliest so that people can go about their lives without any fear,” Omar wrote on X.

Ever since Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the Chief Minister of J&K, there have been 11 in incident of violence that include attacks on non J&K work force, encounters and the latest is grenade explosion at the weekly flea market.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now