Viral Video: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Actor Rajpal Yadav Gets Angry On Camera, Snatches Journalist's Mobile Phone

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Rajpal Yadav, known for his comic role in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, sparked controversy recently while promoting the movie, which hit cinemas this Diwali . In a viral incident, Yadav was captured snatching a journalist's phone after being questioned about a recent apology.

The controversy began when Yadav discouraged fans from bursting firecrackers during Diwali, sparking mixed reactions. Later, he issued an apology clarifying his intent, but the topic resurfaced during a recent interaction with the media.

In a video shared by a journalist from Uttar Pradesh, Yadav is seen surrounded by people while answering questions. Initially, he responded calmly, mentioning that audiences could expect to see him in new roles every one-and-a-half months.

However, the mood changed when another journalist mentioned his recent apology about Diwali firecrackers. Yadav seemed visibly irritated by the question. Thousands of people have viewed the video.

“Why did famous film actor Rajpal Yadav, who makes people laugh, get so angry? Film actor Rajpal Yadav reached Palia town of Lakhimpur Kheri district in UP today, where he got so angry at a question asked by a journalist that he tried to snatch the mobile phone of the journalist asking the question and drop it, the video of which is now going viral ,” says the X (formerly Twitter) post that shared the video.

While some social media users have criticised the Bollywood actor for his actions, others slammed the journalist for asking the question that had no direct connection with the movie.

The video shows him reaching over and snatching the journalist's phone in a display of frustration. The journalist who shared the clip claimed Yadav also attempted to throw the phone. The recording continued and quickly circulated on social media, drawing public attention.