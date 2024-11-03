UNESCO report sheds light on troubling reality

(MENAFN) A recent UNESCO report sheds light on a troubling reality: the overwhelming majority of journalist murders remain unpunished around the globe. Released in conjunction with the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, this report emphasizes the critical need for accountability regarding violence against those in the media.



Audrey Azoulay, the Director-General of UNESCO, provided striking statistics that illustrate the severity of the situation. Between 2022 and 2023, a journalist was killed every four days simply for performing their vital role in seeking the truth. Alarmingly, the vast majority of these murders go unresolved, with Azoulay revealing that 85 percent of journalist killings recorded by UNESCO since 2006 remain without justice. Of particular concern is the State of Palestine, which reported the highest number of journalist murders globally in 2023, highlighting the extreme dangers faced by reporters in conflict zones.



Echoing these grave concerns, UN Secretary-General António Guterres highlighted the rising toll of journalist deaths, especially in areas of conflict. He pointed out that Gaza has experienced the highest fatalities among journalists and media personnel in any conflict in decades, underscoring the severe risks that those in the field confront daily.



Guterres referenced the recently adopted Charter for the Future, which emphasizes the importance of respecting and protecting journalists, media professionals, and related personnel operating in conflict situations. He urged governments to fulfill their responsibilities by implementing urgent measures to protect journalists and ensuring that crimes committed against them are thoroughly investigated and prosecuted.



The relentless violence directed at journalists not only jeopardizes press freedom but also poses a significant threat to the broader pursuit of truth and accountability within society. As highlighted in this report, the persistent lack of justice for murdered journalists perpetuates a culture of impunity that endangers those dedicated to uncovering important truths. It is essential for governments and international organizations to take decisive action to protect media professionals and ensure that perpetrators of violence against them are held accountable. This call for justice is not merely an appeal for retribution; it is a crucial step in upholding the principles of freedom of expression and safeguarding the role of a free press in democratic societies.

