Chitrangda Singh Calls ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’ An ‘Intense Yet Beautiful Journey’

Chitrangda Singh, who was recently seen in a cameo appearance in 'Khel Khel Mein', is taking a stroll down the memory lane.

The actress recently spoke with IANS, and rekindled her memories of working in 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi'. She called the an intense yet beautiful journey that shaped her as an artiste.

The actress told IANS,“'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi' will always be special. It was an intense yet beautiful journey, and I think it shaped a part of me forever. I remember the long discussions we'd have on set about the characters and their layers. Sudhir was incredible at challenging our perceptions, and that camaraderie with the cast and crew made the experience so enriching.

'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi' is set against the backdrop of the Indian Emergency, and tells the story of three young people in the 1970s, when India was undergoing massive social and political changes. It follows three characters from different ideological and social spectrum and how life throws a curveball at them.

The actress also spoke about her experience of working with Sudhir Mishra in the film, and said that working with him in an initial phase of her career allowed her to gauge the depth of every character.

She told IANS,“Working with Sudhir so early in my career taught me to look deeper into every character I play. He has this ability to bring out the raw, real side of a character, and that was both challenging and inspiring”.

“I think it instilled in me a commitment to authenticity and a love for storytelling. His influence made me approach roles with a lot more depth and sincerity”, she added.