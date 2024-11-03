Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Dominica
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent on Sunday a cable of congratulations to President of the Commonwealth of Dominica HE Sylvanie Burton on the anniversary of her country's Independence Day.
