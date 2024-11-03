Mirwaiz Bereaved As Family Patriarch Passes Away In Pakistan
Date
11/3/2024 2:07:01 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The patriarch of Mirwaiz family, Mirwaiz Mohammad Ahmad, son of Mirwaiz Yousuf Shah passed away in Pakistan after a brief illness,
“With profound grief and sadness we inform the demise of the patriarch of Mirwaiz family, Mirwaiz Mohammad Ahmad, illustrious son of Muhajir-e-Millat, Mufasir-e-Quran, Mirwaiz Yousuf Shah (RA), in Islamabad. Pakistan yesterday night, after a brief illness. Inalilah wa Ina ili hi Rajaoon,” said a press statement.
ADVERTISEMENT
The statement added that
ADVERTISEMENT
the nimaz-e-Jinaza in absentia (gaibana) for the departed will be held at 1 pm at Jama Masjid Srinagar tomorrow (Monday, 4th November 2024) afternoon.
“Condolences (Taziyat) will be received at Mirwaiz Manzil, Nigeen - residence of the bereaved Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq,” the statement further said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Mirwaiz Urges Minimal Social Media Use Among Kashmiri Youth
Ready To Engage With Centre To Resolve K-issue: Mirwaiz
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN03112024000215011059ID1108845143
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.