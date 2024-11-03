Mirwaiz Bereaved As Family Patriarch Passes Away In Pakistan

“With profound grief and sadness we inform the demise of the patriarch of Mirwaiz family, Mirwaiz Mohammad Ahmad, illustrious son of Muhajir-e-Millat, Mufasir-e-Quran, Mirwaiz Yousuf Shah (RA), in Islamabad. Pakistan yesterday night, after a brief illness. Inalilah wa Ina ili hi Rajaoon,” said a press statement.

The statement added that

the nimaz-e-Jinaza in absentia (gaibana) for the departed will be held at 1 pm at Jama Masjid Srinagar tomorrow (Monday, 4th November 2024) afternoon.

“Condolences (Taziyat) will be received at Mirwaiz Manzil, Nigeen - residence of the bereaved Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq,” the statement further said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now