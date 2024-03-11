President Ramkalawan Welcomes Young Karate Champion Samuel Fanny To State House

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Yesterday, the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, welcomed young Seychellois karateka Samuel Fanny to State House in honour of his recent achievement as the world junior kata champion at the 1st World Junior Karate Championship.

The championship, held from October 3-5 in Tianjin, China, marked Samuel's debut in competitive karate.

He was accompanied to State House by Kyokushin Karate leaders Shihan Phillip Moustache, Shihan Phillip Verghese, and Sempai Ahloon Hosap.

During their visit, the Kyokushin delegation took the opportunity to update President Ramkalawan on the achievements of their club, current preparations for upcoming championships, and their vision for the future of karate in Seychelles.

President Ramkalawan commended Samuel for his exceptional performance, highlighting the young athlete as an inspiration to Seychellois youth and a representative of the nation's talent and resilience. The President also praised the local coaches, whose years of dedication have fostered a thriving community of skilled karatekas and world champions, contributing to Kyokushin's esteemed legacy as one of Seychelles' oldest and most accomplished karate clubs.

"Discipline is crucial in karate, and your hard work has paid off. Seychelles is extremely proud of your achievements; despite the toughness and pressures of the training, you did not give up. That is the true lesson. Congratulations, and keep up the excellent performance and be an inspiration to your peers," President Ramkalawan remarked.

After the meeting, Samuel expressed his gratitude, saying it was an honour to meet with the President at State House. He looks forward to intensifying his training and competing in more international championships.

