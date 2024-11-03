Only 3% Of South Africans Can Name All Five National Animals And Plants. Why These Symbols Matter

The springbok is best known, thanks to it being a name for sports teams. A Oosthuizen/iStock/Getty Images

The springbok is best known, thanks to it being a name for sports teams. A Oosthuizen/iStock/Getty Images

Author: Charlie Shackleton

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Alongside a national flag, anthem and coat of arms, most countries have one or more and animal species that they designate as national symbols. The national animal of China, for example, is the giant panda, a nation-wide source of pride and . Americans salute the bald eagle as a symbol of strength and freedom.

But how do South Africans relate to their official national symbols ? Do they even know what they are? It's a country with an enviable variety of ethnicities, cultures, languages, histories, landscapes and biodiversity. It's also a country fractured by colonialism and apartheid.

South Africa is still in the process of building a unified and national identity as it moves beyond apartheid , an oppressive system of legislated racial division that formally ended with the advent of democracy in 1994.

The process of nation building includes developing a shared history, identity, pride and values of what it means to be South African. One dynamic in this process is the shaping of a collective identity around particular national icons, symbols, activities and personalities. The national anthem, flag, sports stars, artists and the like. Things that make citizens proud of their country and its people, despite a divided past.

King protea. Carol Phillips/iStock/Getty Images

Reflecting its mega-biodiversity status, South Africa boasts five national animal and plant symbols. These are the national animal (springbok ), fish (galjoen ), bird (blue crane ), flower (king protea ) and tree (real yellowwood ). Yet, their usefulness in helping build a national identity depends on South Africans actually knowing what they are. Sadly, this seems not to be the case.

As environmental scientists we're intrigued by the relationships between humans and nature. Environmental scholars Ondwela Tshikombeni, Monde Ntshudu and I recently conducted a study to find out how much South Africans know about the five biodiversity symbols. We found that only a tiny fraction could name all of them. The level of knowledge about them was generally low.

This indicates that these symbols can't be effectively used to help build a common South African identity. Nor will they add value to biodiversity conservation campaigns in a time when the need to protect nature increases due to the impacts of human development and climate change.

National animals and plants

The process of choosing a species as a national symbol is different depending on the country and may even be contested. In Turkey, for example, the national animal is the grey wolf . It can be a symbol of pride or be rejected because it's the controversial name of a rightwing political group.

Many national symbols are rooted in history and could stem from the emblems of the political, colonial or economic elites of the past. Or they may be more recent and based on lobbying by certain groups or even via public vote. Britain, for example, asked the public to choose a national bird. The robin won.

Galjoen. Biodiversity Heritage Library/Wikimedia Commons, CC BY

The first national animal to be used as a symbol in South Africa was the springbuck (or springbok), proposed in 1906 as a name for the country's rugby team ahead of a tour of Europe. The most recent addition was the galjoen in 1992 .

Our study

We surveyed 382 urban dwellers in four towns spanning three provinces: Mossel Bay, Kariega (formerly Uitenhage), Gcuwa (formerly Butterworth) and Kokstad. In each town we set out to interview 25 adults across low-, medium- and high-income areas and the central business district.

Blue crane. Knowsley Hall/Wikimedia Commons

As part of the survey, we asked people to name each of the five national biodiversity symbols. After that, we presented them with photos of four different species (one of which was the national one) and asked them to correctly identify the national species.

What we found

Only 11 of the respondents (3%) could name all five symbols, while almost half (48%) could not correctly name a single one. The most widely known were the springbok (40%) and the king protea (40%), perhaps because they correspond to the names of national sporting teams. The blue crane was mentioned by only 16% of the respondents and the galjoen (8%) and yellowwood (6%) fared even worse.

The numbers were slightly better when respondents were asked to identify each species from a photo of four choices – 58% identified the protea, 51% the blue crane, 45% the springbok, 26% the galjoen and 16% the real yellowwood.

Real yellowwood. Abu Shawka/ Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA

To benchmark these knowledge levels, we also asked a few questions about the national flag and coat of arms. Only eight people knew the meaning of the phrase at the base of the coat of arms (ǃke e꞉ǀxarraǁke, meaning“diverse people unite” in the |Xam language of the country's original inhabitants). Only 29% correctly knew that the Y-shape in the middle of the national flag was green. This indicates that the low knowledge of national symbols is not limited to just biodiversity symbols.

What can be done about it

It's clear that a great deal more effort is needed to popularise the national biodiversity symbols if they're to be used to help shape a national identity in South Africa. They could be promoted in schools where other national symbols, like the flag and anthem, are common.

The South African National Biodiversity Institute and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture could promote them during September's heritage month celebrations. They could engage the public by popularising their names in the different official languages of the country and their roles in folklore and indigenous knowledge. They could also be featured in national and international tourism promotions.

Ondwela Tshikombeni and Monde Ntshudu contributed to this article