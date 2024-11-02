Iran Says Missile Production Unaffected By Israel Strikes

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) TEHRAN - Iran said on Wednesday that its production of missiles remained intact, following Israeli air strikes targeting military facilities last week. "There has been no interruption in the process of producing offensive systems such as missiles," Defence Aziz Nasirzadeh told reporters. "The enemy tried to damage both our defensive and offensive systems," he added. Israel launched strikes on military sites in Iran on Saturday, citing Tehran's October 1 missile attack that followed the killing of Iran-backed leaders and a Revolutionary Guards commander. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said later that the strikes "hit Iran's defence capabilities and missile production". Iran's armed forces said the attack killed four soldiers and caused "limited damage" to a few radar systems. Iranian media said a civilian was also killed. Israel has warned Iran against retaliating, while Tehran, asserting it does not seek war, vowed an "appropriate response". Western governments have long criticised Iran's missile programme which has come under severe sanctions in recent years. In September, the European Union imposed sanctions on prominent Iranian officials and entities over their alleged involvement in transferring missiles and drones to Russia to use in its war against Ukraine. Tehran has repeatedly denied the accusations.

MENAFN02112024000028011005ID1108844787