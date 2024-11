Global Stock Markets Diverge With Eyes On Megatech Results, Rates

Investors are waiting for the third quarter earnings report from Google-parent Alphabet after Wall Street closes on Tuesday (AFP photo)

Investors are waiting for the third quarter earnings report from Google-parent Alphabet after Wall Street closes on Tuesday (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) LONDON - Global stock markets diverged on Tuesday as many investors sat on their hands ahead of a slew of US economic data releases and tech earnings, and as yields rose.

In midday trading in New York, the Dow was lower, the wider S&P little changed, and the techheavy higher. Shares closed mostly lower in Europe. Alphabet reports after the closes and many investors are awaiting to hear what the parent has to say before taking any bets.

"When a megacap stock reports earnings, the pays extra attention not only to the report itself, but also to any guidance," said Patrick O'Hare, an analyst at Briefing.

In total, five of the "Magnificent Seven" US tech giants will report over the next three days, including Amazon, Apple, Facebook-parent Meta and Microsoft.

On the economic front, the US government will release third quarter GDP growth estimate Wednesday, as well as inflation data on Thursday and the closely watched monthly labour market report Friday.

Together, they should provide more clues about the health of the world's largest economy and the direction of the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy.

Meanwhile, yields on 10-year US Treasuries have inched up to above 4.3 per cent this week, the highest since early July, indicating that some market participants are increasingly counting on more limited rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

The higher rates, which hurt company earnings and deter investors from taking money out of savings accounts to invest in the stock market, could also reflect unease about the deficit spending plans of both candidates in next Tuesday's presidential elections, said Joe Mazzola, a strategist at Charles Schwab.

"The relentless climb in Treasury yields continues and threatens to overshadow any news, good or bad, on the earnings front," he said. Boeing was up almost 2 per cent after reporting that its stock offering was oversubscribed.

The London, Paris and Frankfurt stock markets all closed lower Tuesday while Asian markets ended mixed.

London shed 0.8 per cent as investors awaited the first budget of Britain's new Labour government on Wednesday, expected to include tax rises on businesses.

Adidas shares were up almost 4 per cent in Frankfurt after the sportswear giant again raised its full-year revenue outlook.

Oil prices initially recovered some of Monday's losses after the US government said it would add to its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, but then resumed their recent slide on expectations of a coming oversupply.

Bitcoin rose above $72,000 to levels last seen in June and close to its record highs on expectations that Donald Trump, who has sought the support of the cryptocurrency world, will win next week's elections.

"Trump's campaign appears to be building upside momentum, and that's going down well with the crypto bros," said David Morrison, analyst at Trade Nation. In Asia, Tokyo and Hong Kong stocks climbed but Shanghai and Singapore retreated.

Investors are awaiting the Bank of Japan's rate decision later this week, with the central bank expected to stand pat following two hikes earlier this year.