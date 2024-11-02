Royal Court Chief Checks On Royal Initiative Projects In Ma'an And Tafileh

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ma'an and Tafileh, Nov 2 (Petra) -- Royal Court Chief, head of the committee to follow up on implementation of the King's initiatives, Yousef Issawi Saturday toured a number of Royal Initiatives projects in Ma'an and Tafileh governorates.The projects were launched in implementation royal directives the King gave during field visits and meetings with dignitaries and residents of the two regions.In Unizeh in ??Ma'an governorate, Issawi, accompanied by Khaled Bakkar and Ma'an Governor Hassan Al-Jabour, called on the Arab Bakery and Sweets Factory of the Al-Walaa Catering Services Company, a project being implemented as part of the "Branches and Production Units Initiative" launched in 2008.The bakery will create a minimum of 150 job opportunities for the local people and neighboring areas, with an initial capacity of about 15 tons of high quality baked goods and sweets per day.In Tafileh, Issawi, joined by Tafileh Governor Omar Zayoud and Director General of the Economic and Social Association of Retired Servicemen and Veterans Ismail Al-Shoubaki, checked on a project to build a military retirees club.The head of the Royal Court told reporters the royal initiatives projects under implementation across the Kingdom, including Tafileh and Ma'an, focus on productive development projects, job creation for young men and women, small income-generating projects, supporting women and enhancing local people's engagement to serve their communities.