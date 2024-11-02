Nov 5: A Milestone In Qatar's Quest For Well-Balanced Modernisation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) On November 5, Qatar will reach an essential milestone in its evolution with a national on proposed amendments to the Permanent Constitution. This referendum, endorsed by the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, is more than a procedural vote; it is a testament to Qatar's commitment to harmonising justice, equality, and cultural heritage while engaging in participation.

The upcoming vote marks the fourth phase in Qatar's political journey, following the Founding Phase, Independence, and the 2003 Constitution, each of which solidified Qatar's unique model of governance grounded in Islamic values, Shura (consultation), and expert guidance.

In a world where modernisation often entails a loss of identity and tradition, Qatar seeks to pave a different path. The nation is positioning itself as a model of balance-a society that embodies the future while rooted in its past. Through this referendum, His Highness the Amir has charted a course that reinforces principles of justice, equality, and social cohesion, demonstrating a vision of political and social unity that is both progressive and deeply respectful of Qatar's cultural foundations. By allowing the people a voice in shaping constitutional change, His Highness the Amir not only underscores the strength of Qatar's political framework but also signals a national dedication to sustainable governance that resonates with the citizens' values.

One of the most important aims of the amendment is the unity of the Qatari body by developing the nationality law, which is a legacy for future generations, ensuring unity of ranks and one body.

The upcoming referendum represents a bold and necessary step in Qatar's gradual political evolution. This gradual approach ensures that the country's growth is not abrupt or externally imposed, but rather organically developed with respect for Qatar's unique context.

Qatar's political journey has already witnessed pivotal transformations. The adoption of the Constitution in 2003 via a popular referendum laid a foundation of justice, equality, and unity, emphasizing consultation as a guiding principle for decision-making. Since then, these values have been upheld through Shura and counsel with the nation's leaders, a practice that reflects not only Qatar's religious identity but also a profound respect for tradition in modern governance.

As Qatar stands on the threshold of a new constitutional phase, it is worth considering the historical parallels of other countries that undertook referendums at crucial junctures in their political history. For instance, France's Fourth Republic referendum in 1946 followed the turmoil of World War II, serving as a vital step in redefining French identity and rebuilding democratic foundations. Similarly, India's 1947 referendum shaped the future of South Asia by determining the territorial division between India and Pakistan, a decision crucial to the region's political stability. In Vietnam, a referendum in the 1960s set the trajectory for a nation newly independent from colonial rule, enabling its citizens to navigate complex political landscapes in the postcolonial era.

These examples underscore the significance of referendums as vehicles of self-determination, national unity, and resilience. Qatar's upcoming referendum similarly allows the Qatari people to exercise their will in shaping a governance system that reflects their aspirations and values. Such participation is not merely symbolic; it reinforces the government's accountability to the people, instilling in the population a sense of ownership and pride in their nation's trajectory.

His Highness the Amir's decision to initiate this referendum reflects his commitment to social cohesion, justice, and a balanced approach to modernization. This vision is rooted in principles of constructive dialogue, positive change, and the peaceful resolution of differences, creating an atmosphere in which national unity thrives. It is a forward-thinking philosophy aimed at safeguarding the nation's stability and identity in a rapidly changing world. In a region marked by complex political dynamics, Qatar's approach is a powerful message that modernisation does not need to come at the expense of identity and heritage.

By calling upon the citizens to participate, the Amir emphasises the importance of an engaged populace and the value of their insights in Qatar's future direction. Through Decree No. 87 of 2024, all Qatari citizens aged 18 and above are invited to take part in this general referendum. The decree also established a comprehensive organizational structure, with a general referendum committee chaired by the Minister of Interior, joined by influential figures including the ministers of justice and interior, as well as representatives from the Shura Council and the judiciary. This framework ensures that the referendum is conducted with the highest standards of transparency and accountability.

The referendum represents a shared commitment between Qatar's leadership and its people to create a governance model that honours cultural roots while addressing contemporary needs. This balance is a defining feature of Qatar's political philosophy, one that prioritises national unity and the enduring stability of Qatar's social fabric. The amendment process, a collaborative effort shaped by public input, allows Qatari citizens to influence the nation's future while preserving values that are intrinsic to their identity.

In an era when many societies face the challenge of balancing tradition and progress, Qatar is making a bold statement that it is possible to walk both paths simultaneously.

This referendum symbolises the country's ambition to remain at the forefront of progress, fostering justice and equality in a manner that is profoundly resonant with its people.

Qatar's November 5 referendum on constitutional amendments is a historic opportunity for its citizens to actively shape their nation's future while upholding their cultural values. By embracing this participatory process, His Highness the Amir is guiding Qatar toward a future that respects the past, cultivates justice, and strengthens social cohesion.

Qatar's approach serves as a powerful example of how countries can achieve sustainable modernization without sacrificing their unique identity.

