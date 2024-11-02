Belgian And Ukrainian Defense Companies Sign Agreement On Joint Missile Production

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Belgian company Thales and a Ukrainian defense company have signed a memorandum on joint production of missiles to counter enemy drones.

Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Herman Smetanin announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“THALES Belgium has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Ukrainian defense company. This agreement provides for the joint production of missiles to counter enemy UAVs,” Smetanin said.

He expressed hope that in the future the cooperation will expand to the transfer of technologies and components for these missiles.

According to Smetanin, this cooperation will strengthen Ukraine's defense industry and help protect critical infrastructure from drones.

He thanked THALES for expanding cooperation with Ukrainian defense companies and for supporting Ukraine's defense capabilities.

As Ukrinform reported, the American manufacturer of barrage munitions Switchblade 600 signed an agreement with a Ukrainian company to localize production.

