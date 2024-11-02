Enemy Trying To Confuse Ukrainian Air Defenses By Launching Shahed Uavs At Low Altitudes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy is attempting to disorient the Ukrainian air defenses by launching Shahed UAVs at low altitudes.

Mykhailo Shamanov, a spokesman for the Kyiv City Military Administration, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

“Shaheds enter at low altitudes and attempt to circle in some areas, attracting the attention of mobile [fire] groups. The main goal is to confuse the air defense forces as much as possible. They try to make the mobile groups move, thereby creating a corridor for themselves,” Shamanov said.

Ukrainian forces shoot down 39 Russian

According to him, this is an ongoing effort to identify vulnerabilities in air defenses.

As reported, as of 11:00 on Saturday, November 2, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 39 Russian drones.