Russia“Nationalizes” Real Estate Objects In Occupied Crimea Worth RUB 4.5B In 2024
Date
11/2/2024 7:12:31 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Crimea, at least 1,200 Real estate properties worth RUB 4.5 billion were "nationalized" this year alone.
This was reported by the National Resistance Center , Ukrinform reports.
Sergei Aksyonov, a Russian puppet administration chief in the occupied peninsula, all property in question had belonged to Ukrainian entrepreneurs or dissenters.
Today, the largest real estate assets in occupied Crimea have either become Russian government property or sold to new commercial "owners". Most of them are resorts and commercial real properties.
The Center of National Resistance recalled that in February 2023, the so-called deputies of the Crimean pseudo-parliament supported the "nationalization" of the property of foreign citizens and governments involved in“unfriendly” activity against the Kremlin.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia“nationalized” property belonging to Ukraine's former prime minister Arseniy Yatseniuk, as well as prominent singer Jamala and her family.
