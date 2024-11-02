'Ranveer Singh Had Best Bits': Netizens React As Ajay Devgn-Kareena Kapoor's Singham Again Emerges As 'Blockbuster'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Rohit Shetty's cop-universe sequel, 'Singham Again' hit the big screens on November 1, on the occasion of Diwali. Its release clashed with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,' which is the third instalment of the 2007 by Priyadarshan.

Singham Again emerged as a clear winner on Day 1 as it clocked-in ₹43.50 crore net in India on its opening day. Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy made a promising start with ₹35.5 crore collection but fell far behind Ajay Devgn's action-thriller Singham Again, according to estimates from Sacnilk.

Let's have a look at how the third instalment of the super-hit franchise 'Singham,' showcasing multiple cameos fared among the masses.

A social media user on X (formerly Twitter) stated,“Salman khan name is enough to make a movie blockbuster.” He pointed out that“2 min cameo” of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan created an epic hype. Salman Khan is set to appear again as Chulbul Pandey in the sequel of Dabangg.

Another user on X stated,“TigerShroff delivers a power-packed performance as ACP Satya in #SinghamAgain, thrilling #Tigerians everywhere.” A third user remarked,“SinghamAgain Dekhne ke baad i can conclude ki never judge a book by its cover, hum sabko ramayan ki kahani pata hai, toh movie predict karna mushkil nahi hai. But agar pathaan aur jawan mass movie ho sakti hai, toh no doubt #SinghamAgain ek massy entertaining movie hai.”

Meanwhile, a user claimed that he was traumatised after“watching Cirkus in an empty theatre two years ago.” Suggesting that Singham Again was entertaining, he said,“The house full crowd experience really helped and made it better. I switched off my cinephile perception half way.” He added,“Btw Ranveer Singh had the best bits. His character is the apt representation of how the film should be taken.”

A social media user noted,“Singham again also has a cameo of Tabu from Drishyam !!” A sixth user wrote,“Impactful Cameos Of The Year #AkshayKumar in #Stree and #SinghamAgain.”

Film trade analyst, Sumit Kadel in a post on X (formerly Twitter said,“Tiger Shroff wins hearts all over again with his intense and powerful entry in #SinghamAgain.”

Girish Johar, producer and trade business analyst, said that movie Mumbai Circuit loves action and cop action is their favourite.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X suggested that brand 'Singham' is growing mightier with its performance. The post reads,“SinghamAgain ROARS on Day 1... Takes a FANTASTIC start across the board... Achieves career-best *Day 1* numbers for both #AjayDevgn and #RohitShetty.”

He asserted that Singham Again surpassed the second instalment Singham Returns by a good margin despite a major clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 franchise.



