US Election 2024: Donald Trump's Bold Health Care Strategy: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. At The Helm

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former President Donald announced on Friday in Dearborn, Michigan, that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would play a significant role in his administration's care policy, should he be re-elected. Speaking to reporters, Trump expressed confidence in Kennedy's expertise, stating, "He's going to have a big role in health care. He knows about it better than anybody."

Shared views on health issues

Trump highlighted his alignment with some of Kennedy's views, suggesting a long-standing agreement on key health issues. Trump noted that Kennedy has“got some views that I happen to agree with very strongly and I have for a long time.”

Kennedy, who has been vocal about the need to address what he describes as a chronic disease epidemic in the U.S., emphasized his commitment to health care reform during a rally with Trump . "For 19 years, I pray every morning, without a single exception, that God would put me in a position to end this chronic disease epidemic," he remarked. He further criticized the current state of health in America, asserting,“We are the sickest country in the world, and this is the sickest generation of kids. If you elect Kamala Harris , you're going to get more of the same.”

During a separate rally at Madison Square Garden in New York last Sunday, Trump teased that Kennedy would have the freedom to "go wild on health" policies. He also elaborated to a Nevada audience on Thursday night that Kennedy's responsibilities would include "women's health," reflecting on the country's overall health crisis. "He's going to work on health and women's health and all of the different reasons – because we're not really a wealthy or a healthy country," Trump stated.

Kennedy, who suspended his independent presidential campaign in August to support Trump , has gained notoriety for his anti-vaccine stance and the promotion of COVID-19 conspiracy theories.

As the 2024 election approaches, Kennedy's potential role in Trump 's administration underscores a shift in health policy focus, aligning with the former president's agenda to address health care challenges in America.