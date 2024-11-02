3 Children Injured In Israeli Strike On Gaza Clinic During Polio Vaccination

(MENAFN- IANS) Gaza, Nov 3 (IANS) Three Palestinian children were wounded when an Israeli drone struck a medical facility during a polio vaccination campaign in Gaza City, Palestinian medical sources said.

The children were taken to al-Ahli Arab Hospital after the strike hit Radwan in the northern part of the city, medical staff told Xinhua news agency on Saturday.

The Israeli has not commented on the incident yet, Xinhua news agency reported.

The incident occurred as workers launched an emergency polio vaccination drive for children under 10 in Gaza City.

The campaign has already begun in central and southern Gaza but has been delayed in the north due to ongoing military operations.

Separately, senior Hamas official Izzat al-Rishq on Saturday dismissed recent proposals for a temporary pause in fighting, calling them "a mere smoke screen" that failed to address key demands, including Israeli military withdrawal and the return of displaced Palestinians.

"We engage positively with any proposals ensuring the cessation of aggression and withdrawal of Israeli forces," al-Rishq said in a statement while accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of using ceasefire talks as "cover" for continued military operations.

The comments follow a recent Qatari-American announcement about negotiations in Doha focusing on hostage release and potential ceasefire arrangements.

The second round of the polio vaccination campaign first began in central Gaza on October 14 and then moved to southern Gaza.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on October 27 that deferring the campaign in northern Gaza endangers the lives of thousands of children.

According to the WHO, children in Gaza require two oral doses of the polio vaccine. The initial phase concluded in mid-September, successfully vaccinating more than 560,000 children.

Despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since an attack last year by the Palestinian resistance group.

More than 43,300 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 102,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.