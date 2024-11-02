Sealy Enters India With New Mattress Manufacturing Plant In Hyderabad

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 2 (KNN)

Sealy International, the renowned mattress manufacturer, has inaugurated its first production facility in India, marking a significant expansion into the South Asian market.



The state-of-the-art plant, situated in Gosaiguda village near Hyderabad, will focus on premium mattresses, including the company's flagship Posturepedic collection for the domestic market.

The launch event saw the presence of key Sealy International leadership, with Executive Chairman and CEO Simon Dyer and Managing Director George Dyer leading the ceremonies.



The expansion represents a major milestone for the 143-year-old company, which currently operates 60 manufacturing facilities worldwide.

GSS Jagannath, General Manager, Sealy India, highlighted Hyderabad's strategic advantages for the new facility. "Hyderabad's skilled workforce, proximity to key suppliers, robust infrastructure, and favourable logistics make it the ideal hub for our expansion," he stated.

The company's regional strategy extends beyond India's borders, with Jagannath noting that the facility will serve both domestic consumers and hospitality partners while catering to selected neighbouring markets, including Nepal and Bangladesh.



The executive also indicated plans for future growth, expressing the company's intention to strengthen its distribution network and expand its manufacturing presence across key regions.

(KNN Bureau)