Amir Receives Phone Call From UAE President

11/2/2024 2:00:13 PM

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from the President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the call, they discussed the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them.

They also reviewed regional and international developments of mutual interest.

