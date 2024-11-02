Shut It. Launching A New Privacy Device Case

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shut-It. The privacy first phone case.

Providing the world a solution to maintain personal privacy with the flip of a switch.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bodyguard Technologies Inc. has launched their first in a line of products (Shut-It ) designed to give their users more control over their personal privacy when they choose. Shut-It is a cell phone case that includes movable camera and microphone covers. The patented mechanism is equipped with sound dampening foam that limits the phone's microphones from hearing any incoming sound when closed. The switch on the back of the case allows the user to open/close all microphones and cameras when they choose.The body of the case is made from high-quality polycarbonate plastic to ensure the phone is always safe from drops, scratches, and normal wear and tear. The sleek matte finish gives the phone a comfortable and satisfying feel. Additionally, the camera/microphone switch is easy and enjoyable to use.The sound dampening function can be tested using the Siri command in the open/closed position, make voice memos, calls etc.The patented mechanism also provides the added benefits of being a camera and microphone protector. They also act as dust and debris protectors for the microphones.At Shut-It, the ultimate goal is to offer the world more peace of mind and privacy. As technology continues to advance, so too does the limitations of personal privacy. Whether it be cell phone, smart watch, tablet, or computer etc., all devices are susceptible to invasions of privacy. Voice recognition and listening software, as well as cameras are some of the key contributors to this unwanted access. Some of these invasions are more benign than others, while others can be considered invasive.Whether it is a large corporation listening/logging conversation and targeting unwanted ads, or a low-level hacker peering in for unknown reasons, privacy is no longer private anymore.The Shut-It case helps to limit that constant threat. When the case is closed, the phone cannot see or hear conversations. Cell phones will no longer be a constant surveillance device for anyone capable of accessing it.It has taken several years to develop this case, so there is only 1 model available at this time.It is understood that this product will not completely eliminate the threat of being spied on, as there are other methods to do so. However, this is the first step in the right direction. And this is only the beginning for Shut It.The Shut-It team has plans to expand into other smart devices in the near future including tablets and smart watches/speakers.The Shut-It case is now available for the iPhone 12/12pro models.Their engineering team is working on updates for all current and future models of iPhone as well as Android. They aim to include additional colors as well as new features and other aesthetic improvements in the near future.Please join them on their journey to bring more privacy and peace of mind to the world.Follow along via Instagram, Facebook, and Tik Tok.@ShutItProductsYou can place orders directly through their website as well:

