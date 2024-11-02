Qatar's Permanent Representative To UN Meets Undersecretary-General For Economic, Social Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani met with Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, HE Li Junhua at Headquarters of the United Nations in New York.

During the meeting, they the two sides discussed Qatar-UN cooperation to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030, in addition to the ongoing arrangements for the Second World Summit for Social Development, slated for 2025 in Doha.