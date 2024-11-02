Iran Smashes Four 'Terrorist' Teams In Sistan, Baluchestan

(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, Nov 2 (IANS) Iran's Islamic Guards Corps (IRGC) has smashed four "terrorist" teams in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, according to a press release published on the IRGC's official news outlet.

The "terrorist" teams were identified and dismantled on Thursday night by IRGC's Ground Force units in an operational drill, Sepah News quoted Ahmad Shafaei, spokesman for the drill, as saying.

Shafaei said during the exercise, which was carried out jointly with the provincial intelligence and forces, four "terrorists" were killed and eight others were arrested. Among the arrestees was a senior member of the "terrorist" group involved in a recent attack on law enforcement forces in the province, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Sepah News.

Shafaei noted that significant amounts of weapons and ammunition were seized from the terrorists.

On Saturday, ten members of law enforcement forces, comprising conscripts and policemen, were killed in a "terrorist" attack in the province's Taftan County.

Jaish al-Zulm, designated as a terrorist entity by Iran, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, Sistan and Baluchestan province has witnessed several terrorist attacks on both civilians and security forces over the past years.