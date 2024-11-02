عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran Smashes Four 'Terrorist' Teams In Sistan, Baluchestan

Iran Smashes Four 'Terrorist' Teams In Sistan, Baluchestan


11/2/2024 2:45:20 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, Nov 2 (IANS) Iran's Islamic revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has smashed four "terrorist" teams in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, according to a press release published on the IRGC's official news outlet.

The "terrorist" teams were identified and dismantled on Thursday night by IRGC's Ground Force units in an operational drill, Sepah News quoted Ahmad Shafaei, spokesman for the drill, as saying.

Shafaei said during the exercise, which was carried out jointly with the provincial intelligence and Police forces, four "terrorists" were killed and eight others were arrested. Among the arrestees was a senior member of the "terrorist" group involved in a recent attack on law enforcement forces in the province, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Sepah News.

Shafaei noted that significant amounts of weapons and ammunition were seized from the terrorists.

On Saturday, ten members of law enforcement forces, comprising conscripts and policemen, were killed in a "terrorist" attack in the province's Taftan County.

Jaish al-Zulm, designated as a terrorist entity by Iran, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, Sistan and Baluchestan province has witnessed several terrorist attacks on both civilians and security forces over the past years.

MENAFN02112024000231011071ID1108843489


IANS

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search