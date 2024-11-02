Gwyneth Paltrow Says Timothee Chalamet Is ‘Very Polite’

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 2 (IANS) star Gwyneth Paltrow has heaped praise on her co-star Timothee Chalamet and said that he is“very polite.”

GPaltrow spent years away from acting due to building her business, but it was announced in August she would be starring alongside Chalamet in an upcoming project, and the star has now opened up about her experience on set with the 28-year-old.

She said on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' about Timothée:“(He's) such a wonderful young man. Really, he's very polite, very talented, just so nice to be with.”

The two have been seen filming scenes together in New York City's Central Park, including one shot in which they shared a kiss. They are appearing together in“Marty Supreme”, which will mark Paltrow's first big screen role since she appeared in 2019's“Avengers: Endgame”, reports co.

The movie is a fictionalised story partly based on the life of professional table-tennis player Marty Reisman, who died aged 82 in 2012.

“Marty Supreme” is directed by Josh Safdie, from a script the 40-year-old filmmaker co-wrote with Ronald Bronstein. Paltrow said in 2017 she was stepping away from acting to focus on Goop, which she founded in 2008.

Among her small roles since has been a cameo in a 2023 episode of“American Horror Stories” and a part in the 2022 film“She Said”.

The Oscar-winner also starred in Netflix series 'The Politician' from 2019 to 2020.

Paltrow recently spoke of how she was going through life as a“empty nester” after she and second husband Brad Falchuk's children left home for college.

The mother-of-two and her Coldplay frontman first husband Chris Martin, 47, have daughter Apple, 20, and Moses, 18, while TV producer Brad, 53, has children Isabella and Brody with his 54-year-old first wife Suzanne Bukinik, who he divorced in 2013.

She previously said:“My son and stepson both went to college for the first time – they're both freshmen – and my daughter and stepdaughter have gone already a couple of years ago. So the nest is empty and I feel like there's this really grief-filled part of it and then there's this part of it that's like maybe I can explore, I don't know, my own creativity again, or something like that.”