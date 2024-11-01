New Holland Is The Winner Of The 2024 Agroleite Trophy

(MENAFN- 3BL) For the 15th time in its history, New Holland , a brand of CNH , was named winner of the Agroleite Trophy.

The trophy, known as the 'Oscars of milk' has existed since 2002 and annually recognizes the best performances and practices in the milk production chain. The brand was chosen by the public, through internet voting, in the Machinery and Equipment category as the best machinery and implements company with innovative technologies and solutions for the productivity and sustainability of dairy farming.

"We are immensely happy and grateful for this award. We can only thank all the people who voted for New Holland for the trust placed in our products and solutions, which are aimed at all customer profiles, regardless of the size of the operation. And also, to congratulate the Tratornew team, our dealership whose 28-year trajectory has been marked by an excellent performance in the Campos Gerais region", says Márcio Contreras, New Holland's Commercial Marketing Director for Latin America.

New Holland has a portfolio of solutions with advanced technology, high performance and versatility, helping cattle breeders to improve the profitability of their businesses. These include: Foragers, balers, disc cutter mowers, spreaders and rakes.

