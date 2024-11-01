Al-Arabi Football Club Qualifies To The AFC League Quarter-Final
KUWAIT, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti team Al-Arabi football Club secured a spot in the quarter-finals of the AFC Challenge League on Friday after a 3-2 victory over Turkmenistan's Arkadag in the third and final round of group two.
Al-Arabi goals scored by Ali Khalaf, Jumaah Abood, and Hamza Khaba.
According to the tournament regulations, the first-place team from each group qualifies for the quarter-finals, in addition to the three best second-place teams from the five groups in the tournament. (end)
