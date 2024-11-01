Oil-Dri Announces Price Increases On Its Industrial, Automotive, And Sports Field Products

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) recently announced to its customers that it will implement price increases on its industrial, automotive, and sports field products effective today, November 1, 2024. These price increases will range from 5% to 8%, depending on the product.

Pricing actions are necessary to offset higher costs, as well as continued investments in infrastructure improvements.

About Oil-Dri

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a leading and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health, bleaching clay and fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the Company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With over 80 years of experience, the Company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals. To learn more about the Company, visit oildri.com .



