The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Kimberly M. Hansen As A Pinnacle Professional Member

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Kimberly M. Hansen is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member for her contributions to Community Empowerment Through Nonprofit Leadership.

Kimberley M, Hansen

Continue Reading

An expert in Non-Profit Organizational (NPO) Management and Fundraising, Kimberly Hansen, an esteemed figure in the nonprofit sector, has been at the forefront of driving positive change and community empowerment through her role as the Executive Director of Rebuilding Together Greater Des Moines. With more than three decades of nonprofit management experience, Hansen's unwavering dedication to helping others has been instrumental in advancing the organization's mission of revitalizing homes and communities. For the past 15 years, Hansen has provided leadership to the Greater Des Moines affiliate that helps low income individuals, families, veterans and persons with disabilities repair their homes free of charge.

As Executive Director, Hansen oversees all aspects of Rebuilding Together Greater Des Moines, from organizational management to fundraising initiatives. Her leadership and strategic vision have not only propelled the organization's growth but have also strengthened its impact on a national scale. Hansen's academic background includes a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Simpson College in 1999 and a Master of Public Administration from Drake University in 2001, providing her with a solid foundation for addressing complex social and community challenges.

Hansen's dedication to community service has been recognized through numerous honors and awards, including the 30 Under 30 Award from Simpson College, the Neighborhood Leadership Award from the Greater Des Moines Partnership, and the prestigious Citizen of the Year Award by the Des Moines Police Department.

In addition to her position with Rebuilding Together Greater Des Moines, Hansen served as Co-Chair of Restoration

Ingersoll. Through this initiative, she helped lead a fundraising campaign of over $3 million dollars. These efforts spurred the revitalization of a century old commercial corridor in the center of Des Moines, IA.

Education is key to Hansen, as a founding member of the Neighborhood Resident Leadership Certificate program at Des Moines Area Community College. She led the curriculum development efforts and taught classes for this program from 7 years.

Hansen served for 16 years as President, North of Grand Neighborhood Association and served 3 years as President of Des Moines Neighbors, a coalition of 52 neighborhoods advocating for citizen led governing in the City of Des Moines, IA.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Hansen finds joy in flower gardening and photography, showcasing her passion for nature and creativity. In dedication and loving memory of her mother, Marcella Hansen, Kimberly remains driven by her primary desire to help people and enhance community connections through her work in the nonprofit field. Hansen would like to dedicate this honor in loving memory of her mother, Marcella Hansen.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED