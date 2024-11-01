UN Rapporteur To The World: You Left Afghanistan Hastily, But Don't Turn Away Now

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations Human Rights rapporteur urges countries that committed to supporting Afghanistan but then abandoned it“hastily” not to forget Afghanistan.

Richard Bennett emphasized that the international community should adopt a unified strategy and action plan regarding Afghanistan.

In a recent interview with UN in New York on Thursday, Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur for Human Rights in Afghanistan, expressed that human rights conditions, particularly for women, girls, ethnic and religious groups, the media, and civil society, are deteriorating in Afghanistan.

Bennett highlighted the shrinking civic space in Afghanistan, stressing that no other country in the world treats women and girls as“horrifically” as in Afghanistan. He plans to appeal to UN member states to keep Afghanistan in focus when presenting his report to the UN General Assembly in New York.

Addressing the global community, Bennett urged,“Do not forget Afghanistan. The countries that had pledged support to Afghanistan and left hastily bear a responsibility to remember Afghanistan.”

Bennett underscored the need for a coherent international strategy focused on Afghanistan, prioritizing the Afghan people's welfare over regional or national interests of specific countries.

Referring to the recommendations by Feridun Sinirlioğlu, the UN Special Coordinator, Bennett emphasized the importance of a roadmap and action plan for Afghanistan's future, involving women, civil society, and even the Taliban.

The report underscores the urgency of international accountability and unity in addressing Afghanistan's severe human rights crisis. It calls for a steadfast commitment from countries previously involved in Afghanistan to ensure that Afghan citizens, particularly vulnerable groups, are not neglected.

Bennett's report serves as a reminder of the critical need for a globally inclusive approach to Afghanistan's future, promoting a strategy that protects human rights and reinforces support for Afghan society against repressive practices.

