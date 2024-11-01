US Election 2024: Trump Goes Off The Rails, Calls Liz Cheney 'Radical War Hawk' And 'Dumb Individual'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former President Donald in an interview with Tucker Carlson, launched a personal attack on Liz Cheney , former Representative and Kamala Harris supporter, labeling her "a very dumb individual" and a "radical war hawk."

During the discussion, which took place in Glendale, Arizona, Trump suggested a violent scenario involving Cheney, saying, "Let's put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her. OK? Let's see how she feels about it."

He further criticized Cheney for advocating military action, claiming that politicians like her are quick to send into dangerous situations while remaining comfortable in Washington.

In response to Trump's remarks, Cheney took to social media, condemning his comments as indicative of a dictator's behavior. "This is how dictators destroy free nations. They threaten those who speak against them with death," she stated, urging Americans not to trust "a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant."

Cheney, who has recently endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president , emphasized that "women will not be silenced," using the hashtags to rally support for her cause.

| Tim Walz attends Diwali celebrations at Bharatiya Temple in Pennsylvania

Vice President Kamala Harris responded to Trump's comments during a campaign event in Wisconsin, asserting that such violent rhetoric disqualifies him from the presidency. "Anyone who wants to be president of the United States who uses that kind of violent rhetoric is clearly disqualified and unqualified to be president," she said. Harris, who called Cheney a "true patriot," praised her courage in prioritizing the nation's interests over party loyalty, especially in challenging times.

| Harris vs Trump: THESE stocks may swing Wall Street on US elections verdict

The Trump campaign defended the former president's comments, accusing the media of sensationalizing the issue. Karoline Leavitt, the Trump campaign press secretary, reiterated Trump's position, claiming that Cheney and others like her are eager to start wars while avoiding combat themselves.

| Trump fraud claims stir concerns of another contested US election

As Election Day approaches, the tension between Trump and Cheney highlights the deepening divisions within the Republican Party, as well as the contentious political climate leading up to the 2024 presidential election.