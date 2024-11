EDP Tests Construction Of Its First Solar Park With Comau Automation Technology Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) EDP tests of its first solar park with Comau automation technology

This is the first time worldwide that the technological solution, based on robotics and advanced computing, developed by Comau , has been tested in real installation conditions in an EDP solar park.

EDP , a global company in the sector, will test the construction of its first photovoltaic solar park under real life installation conditions on a large scale with the automation Hyperflex.

The project, named AutoPV, is located in Peñaflor, Valladolid, Spain and will use automated solutions in 3MW of the total 122MW of installed capacity, through a robotic solution.

With an ambitious portfolio of solar projects globally and a growing focus on technology and the hiring of qualified professionals, EDP's innovation area identified an opportunity to automate some of the construction operations of a photovoltaic park.

In 2022, EDP began an in-depth study of the technological automation solutions and, after several analysis phases, moved on to the implementation of the project in July of this year.

“EDP is at the forefront of the global trend of automation in the renewable energy sector. By investing in a solution as innovative as this, we contribute to making the construction of solar parks faster, more efficient, safer and more sustainable.

We believe that technology and innovation are a decisive ally in accelerating the energy transition, that's why this is a strategic axis of investment and growth for EDP on a global scale”, says António Coutinho, CEO of EDP Innovation.

By investing in the automation process, EDP aims to achieve greater efficiency in the construction of solar parks, significantly accelerating the project schedule, with the expectation of reducing the assembly time of the solar panel structure by up to 50 percent.

This model of human-machine collaboration also allows robots to perform the heaviest tasks, such as handling structures and solar panels, while workers dedicate themselves to more specialised technical functions, creating an effective balance between technological strength and human expertise.

In addition to improving efficiency, automation directly contributes to increased safety in the workplace.

This process opens up room for continuous improvement, as automated technology makes it possible to identify and implement optimisations in future projects, ensuring progressive progress and greater speed in the construction of solar parks, allowing the energy transition to be accelerated.

António Coutinho says:“The pilot in Peñaflor is just the first step in introducing automation solutions into EDP's robust solar business plan.

“EDP's goal is to transform this into a global and integrated process, capable of generating competitive advantages for all the company's operations and enhancing our human capital for more qualified activities.”

The project is supported by the automation technology of Comau, an Italian company and global leader in the design and manufacture of robots and automation solutions for different sectors, such as automotive and shipbuilding.

The pilot project consists of the construction of part of the solar park using a mobile factory, called Hyperflex, which includes an automatic assembly station where the photovoltaic structure is pre-assembled, and a rover that transports and positions this structure at the final location on the ground.

This entire system is transported in trucks to the solar park, where it is then built and assembled on site. Automation with Hyperflex and the rover has three main phases: unloading and assembly from the truck, operation (i.e. structure construction) and disassembly for the next mission.

Pietro Gorlier, Comau CEO, says:“The collaboration with EDP confirms the importance and added value of automation in renewable energies and particularly, in this case, solar panel installation.

“It is also a recognition of our constant commitment to developing innovative solutions that are also flexible to respond to different requirements.

“Thanks to our advanced technology, we allow our customers and partners to experience better quality, increased efficiency, and lower overall costs, helping them contribute to making sustainable solar energy a reality.”

Currently, 98 percent of all energy produced by EDP already comes from renewable sources, including solar, where the company has an installed solar capacity of more than 4GW.

EDP, as a leader in the global energy transition, maintains its ambitious sustainability goals, including the commitment to abandon coal-fired generation by 2025, be 100 percent green by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2040.