Rohit Bal Passes Away: From Net Worth To Fashion Shows, Know All About The Renowned Designer

Renowned designerRohit Bal breathed his last on Friday following a heart attack.

Bal's venture, Rohit Bal Design was popular among celebrities and stars. His designs were known for its indicate designs, floral motifs and rich blend of colours.

Rohit Bal's current estimated net worth is around $1 million to $5 million, according to fashionabc.

The designer graduated from St Stephens College in New Delhi with an honours degree in History. He started working in his family's export business along with his brother Rajiv Bal. He started his independent venture in 1990.





His business has a presence in India, the Middle East, and Europe. He has flagship stores in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, and Ahmedabad.

Bal has conducted fashion shows in New York, Singapore, Paris, London, Jakarta, Moscow, Sao Paulo, Munich, Colombo, Geneva, and cities across India. In 2001, he won the Kingfisher Fashion Achievement Award.

In 2006, he won 'Designer of the Year' at the Indian Fashion Awards. Bal's creations were also witnessed in the reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Bal opened a flagship store in Delhi, as well as stores in Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Chennai. Apart from clothing, he also designed luxury jewellery.

Rohit Bal has been dealing with health concerns since last year. He made his comeback to the fashion world in October this year with his latest collection at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024 grand finale. Bollywood actor Ananya Panday was the showstopper of his final show.

His death was informed by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).

“He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal's work redefined Indian fashion, and inspired generations,” FDCI said.





“His legacy of artistry, and innovation along with forward thinking will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace GUDDA. You are a legend,” it added.

Raymond Chairman Gautam Singhania also expressed his condolences on the renowned designer's death.





“Heartbroken to say goodbye to an incredible friend. You brought so much light, laughter, and kindness into the lives of everyone around you. I'm grateful for every moment we shared, every laugh, every conversation. You'll be missed beyond words, but your spirit will live on in all of us. Rest peacefully, my friend,” Singhania wrote on X.