October Wrap-Up: Stocks To Watch In Tech, Health & Wellness And Mining Sectors

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of to watch in the Tech, & Wellness and sectors.

The newest tech companies are involved Artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and Drones.

The latest mining companies explore for gold, nickel-copper-cobalt, respectively.

The newest HWS companies provide natural and organic food and beverage choices.

Investor Ideas is always researching and searching for new stocks to add to our growing list of free stock directories. The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

New Stocks Added to the Tech Directories :

Syntheia Corp. (CSE:SYAI ) is an artificial intelligence technology company which is developing and commercializing proprietary algorithms to deliver human-like conversations. Our SaaS platform offers conversational AI solutions for both enterprise and small-medium business customers globally.

ZenaTech (Nasdaq:ZENA ) is positioned as an emerging player in the technology sector, offering a range of enterprise software solutions tailored to diverse industries. With its recent listing on the Nasdaq, the company aims to leverage its capabilities in AI drone technology and SaaS solutions for future growth. As businesses increasingly look to technology for operational improvements, ZenaTech's innovative products could serve as valuable tools in addressing current challenges across various sectors.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS ) Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals.

New Stocks Added to the Mining Directories :

RUA GOLD Inc .

(OTCQB: NZAUF ) (TSX-V: RUA ) is an exploration company, strategically focused on New Zealand. With decades of expertise, our team has successfully taken major discoveries into producing world-class mines across multiple continents. The team is now focused on maximizing the asset potential of RUA's two highly prospective high-grade gold projects.

Formation Metals Inc. (CSE:FOMO ) is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets. It owns the Nicobat Property, a nickel copper cobalt project in Ontario, Canada.

New Stocks Added to the Health & Wellness Directories :

Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. (NYSE American: HCWC ) is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the Company operates: Ada's Natural Market, Paradise Health & Nutrition, Mother Earth's Storehouse, Greens Natural Foods, Ellwood Thompson's, GreenAcres Market. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Healthy Choice Wellness, LLC, the Company operates a Healthy Choice Wellness Center in Kingston, NY and has a licensing agreement for a Healthy Choice Wellness Center located at the Casbah Spa and Salon in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Healthy U Wholesale, the Company sells vitamins and supplements, as well as health, beauty and personal care products on its website

The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq:SMPL ) headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a consumer packaged food and beverage company that is bringing nutritious snacking with ambitious goals to raise the bar on what food can be with trusted brands and innovative products. Our product portfolio consists primarily of protein bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, and confectionery products marketed under the AtkinsTM, QuestTM, and OWYNTM brands. We are a company that aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement and is poised to expand our healthy lifestyle platform through innovation, organic growth, and investment opportunities in the snacking space.

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

