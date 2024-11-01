Police Report Seizure In Chilibre Of 46 Boxes Of Fake Balboa Coins

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The National reported this Friday, November 1, that after a search warrant carried out in Chilibre, north of the province of Panama, they seized 46 boxes with one (dollar) balboa coins, also known as 'martinellis'. In a statement, the police reported that the operation was carried out in coordination with officials from the Public Prosecutor's Office and the National Authority and that the coins were in bags inside the boxes and that they are presumed to be counterfeit. It was reported that police officers observed a truck unloading merchandise in the early hours of the morning in a shopping mall in Chilibre and at the time of the respective verification they located the bags with the coins. It was also reported that“three people are being held.” The authorities have begun investigations into the case.

