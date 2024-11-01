Govt Considers Hybrid Instruments For Foreign Investment

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 1 (KNN) The is evaluating measures to enhance flexibility for strategic foreign investors in acquiring stakes in domestic companies, following a decline in offshore to a five-year low, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Under consideration is a proposal to permit foreign investments through hybrid instruments combining equity and debt, a departure fr0m current regulations.

This potential policy shift represents a significant step toward further liberalisation of India's capital and foreign capital flows, which currently face various restrictions due to the partial convertibility of the Indian currency.

These hybrid instruments, known as 'mezzanine instruments' in financial circles, are widely used globally, particularly in major mergers and acquisitions.

However, India's existing foreign exchange laws do not recognise such financing tools, limiting investment options for foreign entities interested in the Indian market.

The initiative comes as India's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) figures show concerning trends. Gross FDI, including reinvested earnings and equity inflows, dropped to USD 71 billion in 2023-24, marking the lowest level since 2018-19, compared to USD 71.4 billion in 2022-23 and USD 84.8 billion in 2021-22, as reported by the Reserve Bank of India.

The country's share of global FDI decreased fr0m a peak of 6.5 per cent in 2020 to 2.1 per cent in 2023.

Internal government estimates suggest the proposed reforms could attract additional foreign inflows of USD 20-30 billion into the South Asian economy.

The federal finance ministry is reportedly supportive of these changes, though the proposal remains under discussion.

This aligns with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's recent statement that India requires USD 100 billion in annual FDI to meet its investment needs, up fr0m the current USD 70-80 billion.

Current regulations restrict companies to raising either equity or compulsorily convertible securities under FDI rules, with sector-specific caps in areas such as banking and defence.

While separate rules govern foreign debt financing, these impose limitations on both the cost and utilisation of loans and bonds raised fr0m overseas sources.

(KNN Bureau)