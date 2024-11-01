Eclipse Foundation Releases New Communications Protocol For Robotics Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Eclipse Foundation releases new communications protocol for robotics

The Eclipse Foundation , an open source foundation which has a widely used integrated development environment (IDE), has released Eclipse Zenoh 1.0.0, a“breakthrough” open source protocol that integrates communication, storage, and computation in embedded systems and across cloud platforms.

This milestone release builds on years of development and real-world deployment experience, delivering new features tailored for developers and engineers in robotics, automotive, and broader edge and IoT sectors.

Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation, says:“Eclipse Zenoh has proven to be a valuable protocol for innovative robotics and automotive applications, and with this release, we expect that trajectory to accelerate.

“Its unique blend of abstraction, scalability, and high performance make it ideal for complex, real-time applications like advanced robotics.”

Eclipse Zenoh, which has been in use for several years, unifies data in motion, data at rest, and computations. The 1.0.0 release represents a significant evolution, incorporating insights from industrial deployments to deliver a mature, production-ready solution.

Angelo Corsaro, CEO and CTO of ZettaScale, the creator of the Zenoh project, says:“The Eclipse Zenoh 1.0.0 release represents a carefully considered step forward.

“We've taken the time to learn from real-world implementations, refining Zenoh to meet the complex needs of modern network communication.

“This release offers developers an efficient, scalable toolset that streamlines development and communication across critical technology stacks.”

Key enhancements in Eclipse Zenoh 1.0.0 include shared memory and zero-copy support, advanced end-to-end protection, high-performance access control, and specific extensions for robotics and automotive protocols.

As the 1.0.0 release, the update also introduces backward compatibility and enables long-term support.

Eclipse Zenoh has gained significant adoption across industries such as manufacturing, transportation, medical, and industrial automation. Industry adopters include General Motors, Bosch, Foxconn, FARobot and Volocopter, among many others.

Eclipse Zenoh has also been recognised by the Robot Operating System (ROS) community as the a protocol for robotics, further validating its capabilities in robotics applications.

Eclipse Zenoh 1.0.0 is now available for download at