Medica 2024: NSK Robots Lift The Burden For Key Hospital Workers Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Medica 2024: NSK robots lift the burden for key hospital workers

Designed to make life easier for hard-working healthcare professionals, NSK will showcase its latest advances in robotic solutions at Medica 2024 (11-14 November, Düsseldorf, Germany).

Appearing for the first time in Europe, a motorised stretcher assistance robot will provide the display's centrepiece.

Further exhibits at Booth B16 in Hall 9 will include an actuator for regenerative and cell applications that offers ultra-low particle emission and decontamination-resistant characteristics.

A range of bearings and linear motion solutions specific to the medical industry will also take the spotlight.

The introduction of robots in medical facilities traditionally involves significant cost and effort, sometimes even requiring a facility rebuild to deliver the necessary space and conditions.

This barrier to entry has hindered the proliferation of robots at medical facilities – until now. Visitors to the NSK booth at Medica 2024 will discover a new solution that minimises robot costs and accelerates implementation.

Making its debut appearance in Europe is NSK's stretcher-assist robot. This innovative motorised device connects easily to the base of a stretcher via an active lifting mechanism.

A motor drive and low-profile active casters facilitate smooth starting, acceleration and deceleration, as well as tight omnidirectional turns.

Operated effortlessly by wireless remote control using one hand, the robot represents a cost-effective way of relieving key workers from the burden of moving heavy objects such as stretchers and trolleys around hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Also appearing for the first time in Europe will be a new NSK actuator that offers ultra-low particle emissions and decontamination resistance, making this innovative product the world's first production actuator designed with a focus on the regenerative and cell medicine industry.

Providing a major contribution to the automation of cell preparation and other sterile or aseptic processing techniques, the actuator features proprietary NSK surface treatment technology and newly developed grease.

Importantly, the product reduces the burden of performance evaluation tests for particulate emissions and decontamination resistance that equipment manufacturers serving the medical sector must undertake.

Elsewhere on the booth, NSK will shine the spotlight on a number of medical-specific bearings and linear motion solutions. Central to the display will be NSK's QuickStop bearings for air turbine dental handpieces.

Ultra-high rotational speeds of more than 400,000 rpm combined with ultra-rapid stop times of 0.7 seconds or less, deliver superior handpiece response and performance in support of safe and comfortable dental treatment.

Further notable functions include the prevention of debris 'suck back', mitigating bacteria growth within the bearing and upstream internal handpiece parts.

Among the eye-catching bearing products on display will be NSK's all-ceramic (oxide-based) non-magnetic bearings.

Featuring ceramic outer/inner rings and balls, these advanced bearings have self-lubricating fluororesin cages to achieve excellent corrosion resistance at normal atmospheric pressure and in vacuum.

NSK is also set to showcase the world's smallest-class deep groove ball bearings. Made from stainless steel, these high-precision, low-noise bearings comply with international standards that include AFBMA ABEC-5 and JIS P5.

Retaining the 'small' theme, NSK will present its miniature series of large-lead, high-speed, low-noise ball screws, as well as the company's random-matching products with high-load capacity for NSK's PU/PE series of linear guides.

An NSK team of friendly professionals will be present on the booth throughout Medica 2024 to discuss the optimal solutions for both existing challenges and new projects.