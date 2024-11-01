Qatar, Pakistan To Strengthen Ties With Focus On Trade, Investment

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: A joint statement was issued today from the State of Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the occasion of the visit of the Prime of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan HE Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif to Doha.

The following is the text of the statement:

His Highness Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Amir of the State of Qatar met with His Excellency Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Amiri Diwan Doha, where the Amir welcomed His Excellency the Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation.

His Highness stressed the importance of fraternal relations between the two countries and the two sides' aspiration to enhance economic partnership, increase trade exchange, and promote investments.



For his part, His Excellency the Pakistani Prime Minister expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and generous hospitality, expressing his keenness to strengthen bilateral relations and develop existing cooperation to broader horizons and various fields.

His Excellency the Pakistani Prime Minister expressed his country's appreciation for the continuous support provided by the State of Qatar to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in various fields, and His Excellency highlighted investment opportunities in vital economic sectors in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, with a particular emphasis on investment and trade, alongside discussions on cooperation in other fields.

The two sides discussed various key opportunities in a number of fields in Pakistan in the context of previous investment pledges. Key regional and international developments of mutual concern were also addressed.

On this occasion, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a meeting with His Excellency Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, where the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations and explore various avenues for collaboration in the areas of economy, trade, investment and cultural exchange.

His Excellency the Pakistani Prime Minister expressed his gratitude for Qatar's role in supporting economic development in Pakistan, praising the presence of a large Pakistani community in the State of Qatar that acts as a bridge linking the two countries.

His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the importance of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan as a strategic partner in the region, expressing the Qatari side's commitment to deepen economic ties between the two countries to serve the common interests of the two countries.

The two sides discussed regional and international issues, stressing the importance of peaceful solutions and cooperative efforts to address current challenges. His Excellency the Pakistani Prime Minister praised the diplomatic efforts and humanitarian initiatives of the State of Qatar to promote peace in the region, especially the role of the State of Qatar as a mediator regarding the Palestinian issue and its commitment to supporting efforts to establish security and stability in the region.

The two sides agreed on the importance of continuing to exchange high-level visits to enhance mutual understanding, deepen cooperation, and explore new horizons.

During the visit His Highness the Amir and His Excellency the Pakistani Prime Minister visited the exhibition "Manzar: Art and Architecture in Pakistan from the 1940s to the Present" organized by Qatar Museums.



