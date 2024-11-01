عربي


Valencia Motogp Cancelled Due To Floods

11/1/2024 2:53:55 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Barcelona: Valencia will not host the final MotoGP of the season organisers announced Friday owing to the devastating flooding in the east of Spain.

The race was due to be held on November 17 and a new venue will be "confirmed as soon as possible" said organisers in a statement.

The Peninsula

