2024 NYX Game Awards Officially Announces The NYX Game Of The Year And Exceptional Winners For Season 2

2024 NYX Game Awards S2 Full Results Announced

2025 NYX Game Awards Call for Entries

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) and the NYX Game Awards have successfully completed its Season 2 competition for 2024, recognizing an impressive line-up of award-winning games that showcased excellence in gaming. This award celebrates creative excellence in the video game industry, providing a platform for game developers, advertisers, marketers, and enthusiasts who embody the creative ethos of the medium's future.

The competition amassed hundreds of entries from countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Sweden, China, Japan, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, and beyond. This wide-ranging international participation highlights the global reach and influence of the NYX Game Awards .

2024 NYX Game of the Year – Black Myth: Wukong by Game Science

The NYX Game Awards is excited to honor“Black Myth: Wukong” as the 2024 NYX Game of the Year. After a thorough evaluation by the respected panel of judges, this ground-breaking title from Game Science distinguished itself with its captivating mechanics and immersive experience. Blending intricate storytelling with visually stunning graphics, the game carves out a new standard, securing its position admirably in this year's competition.

2024 Special Recognitions of the Year

Each year, the NYX Game Awards honors outstanding titles by awarding them with the Special Recognition Award for their unique qualities. Whether through immersive atmosphere, compelling storytelling, or the seamless expansion of a franchise, this title celebrates the extraordinary elements that impact the gaming landscape.

1. Best VR Game of The Year - Batman: Arkham Shadow by Oculus Studios

2. Best RPG Game of the Year - Asgard's Wrath 2 by Sanzaru Games

3. Best Casual Game of the Year - Stumble Guys by Scopely

4. Best Independent Game of The Year - I Expect You To Die 3: Cog in the Machine by Schell Games

This year, the NYX Game Awards recognized a diverse range of AAA and Indie titles that displays remarkable craftsmanship and passion. This list of winners includes Arena Breakout: Infinite (Morefun Studios), Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice (Fast Travel Games AB), Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden (Focus Entertainment), SOUL COVENANT (Thirdverse), Death Game Hotel (White Owls Inc.), EMBER SOULS (VirtualAge), and MONOPOLY GO! (Scopely), that stood out among other exemplary titles.

Visit the NYX Game Awards official website to view the latest list of winners: .

"The gaming world is transforming beyond one's imagination," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. "It's redefining how we engage with one another and experience the world around us. We are committed to celebrating game titles that challenge and inspire the influence of professional jurors worldwide, awarding true champions with the NYX title.”

Grand Jury Panel

With each passing year, the NYX Game Awards raises the stakes by assembling a jury from some of the best amongst the gaming industry. This year's panel features an impressive roster of experts, including Ahmad Al-Natsheh (United Arab Emirates), Harivardan Jayaraman (United States), Anton Söderhäll (Sweden), Olga Iadreeva (Kazakhstan), Robert Wesołowski (Poland), among others, where their industry leadership help ensure that the most remarkable titles receive the recognition they deserve.

"Today's gaming community is filled with boundless opportunities, giving creators the freedom to craft experiences that are never before seen," Thomas added. "At the NYX Game Awards, our mission is to honor these transformative achievements and to inspire a future where gaming continues to break new ground, uniting and empowering an ever-growing community of innovators."

2025 NYX Game Awards Now Open for Global Gaming Entries

The 2025 NYX Game Awards is open for a new round of submissions, extending its invitation to the next wave of developers and creators who are all about gaming excellence. Key dates to keep in mind are as follows.

Early Bird Deadline – November 27, 2024

Regular Deadline – January 8, 2025

Final Deadline – February 12, 2025

Final Extension Deadline – March 13, 2025

Results Announcement – May 9, 2025

About NYX Game Awards

The NYX Game Awards seeks to encourage and celebrate innovation and creativity in the gaming industry, while also promoting inclusivity and diversity. With the mission to reinvent current circumstances, NYX Game Awards aims to diversify award winners, through adopting an equilibrium for games, ranging from indie to AAA titles alike to ensure that all deserving professionals are recognized for their contributions to the industry, regardless of their budget or resources.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate

