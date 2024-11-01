'Fly Falcons Fly' Celebrates Winnipeg Falcons - First Olympic Gold Medal Winners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Songwriter CWVICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The legendary Winnipeg Falcons hockey team made history as the first Canadian team to win an Olympic medal in 1920 - now celebrated in a new song titled "Fly Falcons Fly ". The song by CW & the Motormen is available on various streaming platforms and their website SongsAboutCanada ."Fly Falcons Fly" tells the story of the Winnipeg Falcons, a team comprised mostly of the sons of Icelandic immigrants to Canada. The team's journey to the 1920 Olympics in Antwerp, Belgium, where they defeated all competitors to win the gold medal, is a true underdog tale and a source of pride for Canadians and hockey fans.The song captures the spirit and determination of the Winnipeg Falcons and honours their legacy and impact on Canada and hockey."The song has a Viking theme and a message," says songwriter CW. "Vikings settled Iceland and even travelled to Canada. In later years, Icelandic immigrants had to overcome discrimination, a message delivered in the song.The song's lyrics say:"Fly Falcons fly, hold your heads up high, fame and gold are not the reasons why, a lesson learned is good as gold, delivered by the brave and bold, showing we are better side by side, together we are better side by side."The song is a powerful and moving tribute to their remarkable achievement. Don't miss this inspiring and uplifting saga of Canada's first Olympic gold hockey team. The song will also be enjoyed in Iceland, where their national bird is the falcon, adopted by the Winnipeg Falcons hockey team."Fly Falcons Fly" is now available on Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music, Tidal, and at CW & the Motormen's website SongsAboutCanada.“Fly Falcons Fly” joins other songs by CW & the Motormen about Canadian life and love for the outdoors including:Forever Blue and White – for hockey duffers and fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs100 Years Per Hour – Canadians touring museums and art galleries in ParisAllez Allez (Is What They Say) – Canadian cyclists experience the Tour de FranceCanada Awaits - for skiers, canoeists, pond hockey players, hikersCanada-Give a Cheer! - a Canadian's view of CanadaIsland Home in the Salish Sea - cycling around spectacular Vancouver IslandWinnipeg to Onanole - no life and music like itCalgary - Yahoo!Saskatchewan to Peggy's Cove - for the folks that put food on our tableVisit SongsAboutCanada for a uniquely Canadian experience.

