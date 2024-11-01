Eight Killed In Railway Station Awning Collapse In Serbia
(MENAFN- IANS) Belgrade, Nov 1 (IANS) Eight people have died following the collapse of an awning at Novi Sad railway station, Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic confirmed on Friday.
In a government press release, Dacic stated that rescue operations are ongoing, with emergency teams in contact with two individuals trapped under the debris.
Two injured individuals have been transported to the hospital, one of whom remained in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported.
Describing the incident as a "major tragedy," Dacic emphasized that rescue efforts are proceeding under extremely challenging conditions.
