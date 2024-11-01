Bedsure Launches Marilyn Monroetm Collection, A Celebration Of The Icon That Brings Joy, Color And Glamour Into The Home

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Collection Will Be Featured at Bedsure's Cozy Pop-Up Shop in NYC This Holiday Season

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedsure, a leader in home comfort

and a top-selling bedding brand on Amazon, has announced the release of its new Collection, titled the Bedsure x Iconic Collection. The home collection pays homage to the pop culture and style icon with three curated sets that each represent a unique part of her style. Arriving just in time for the gift-giving season, the products are available on Amazon, Bedsurehome, and TikTok Shop and featured at Bedsure's Cozy Pop-Up Shop in SoHo, NYC from November 12 through January 2025.

The 16-product collection features silk pillowcases, duvet covers, blanket hoodies, and fleece and sherpa throw blankets. Inspired by Marilyn, the collection brings coziness and wonder into the home with its Pop, Capsule, and Gift Series.



The Pop Series: Inspired by Andy Warhol's groundbreaking work in the Pop Art moment, this series comes to life with images of Marilyn Monroe's iconic flying skirt moment, alongside expressive patterns and vibrant colors.

The Gift Series: By drawing inspiration from Marilyn's classic polka-dotted wardrobe and signature red lip, this series reflects her unique blend of sophistication and playful elegance, creating nostalgic and stylish gifts for consumers who appreciate vintage designs. The Capsule Series: Designed for those who deeply appreciate classic beauty and unwavering quality, this series prominently features lace, delicate floral patterns and romantic champagne hues, all inspired by Marilyn's wardrobe and aesthetic.



"While it's sadly been years since she's been gone, Bedsure is honored to bring Marilyn's enduring style and playfulness with our new collection to longstanding Marilyn fans, as well a new generation who may be less familiar with her inspiring style legacy," said Product Design Director of Bedsure, June Mckenzy.



Authentic Brand Group (ABG) is the owner of Marilyn Monroe's estate and has been a partner in developing the Bedsure collection.

They are honored to partner with Bedsure to celebrate Marilyn Monroe's timeless legacy, according to Matt Abruzzo, Vice President of ABG. Through this collaboration, they're excited to bring her playful and bold aesthetic into homes, allowing fans to experience the vibrancy that Marilyn embodied.

The Monroe Series is available for purchase on bedsurehome , Bedsure's storefront on Amazon and TikTok Shop with prices ranging from $24.99 to $42.99. You can find the whole lineup by visiting

or simply search Bedsure Monroe on Amazon and TikTok to explore the collection.

Products from the collection can be seen up close at the Bedsure Cozy Pop-Up at 474 Broadway in New York City. The pop-up will also include meticulously curated spaces and interactive displays showcasing products from Bedsure, Bedsure Pet and Bedsure's sister brand, Double Stitch.

About Bedsure:

Founded in 2016, Bedsure is a leading home textile brand with products sold to over 15 million customers worldwide. Currently, Bedsure has over 50 bestselling home products in 8 countries and has maintained a compound growth rate of 100% for five consecutive years. While Bedsure has grown into a global company with diverse products to meet different customer needs, its focus on comfortable home products and everyday value stays the same. For more information, visit Bedsure's official website

, or Amazon shop

. Stay in touch with Bedsure on social media @bedsurehome.

