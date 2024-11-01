Chandrababu Naidu Launches Free Gas Scheme; Prepares Tea In Beneficiary's House

(MENAFN- IANS) Visakhapatnam, Nov 1 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu prepared tea at a beneficiary's house to formally launch 'Deepam-2' -- a scheme for providing three free cooking cylinders to BPL families in the state.

CM Naidu visited the house of a beneficiary in Eedupuram village in Srikakulam district, walked into the kitchen, lit the gas stove, and prepared the tea as the housewife helped him in the process.

Ambati Santhamma also interacted with the Chief Minister and explained how the scheme would benefit her family.

While preparing the tea, CM Naidu told Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu in a lighter vein that he would have to pay money for this. He then added that he should get the money from the Centre.

Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a key ally in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

After making the tea, CM Naidu consumed it with Rammohan Naidu, state Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar and other leaders accompanying him.

Launching the scheme, the Chief Minister flagged off the transport vehicles carrying the gas cylinders and gathered the opinion of various beneficiaries on the welfare schemes being implemented in the state within 143 days of the TDP-led NDA coming to power.

He then visited the house of one of the beneficiaries and supplied the gas cylinder to her.

Chandrababu Naidu also visited the house of another woman beneficiary, Balijepalli Janaki, and personally handed over to her the NTR Bharosa pension amounting to Rs 4,000. He also enquired about her health.

Under 'Deepam-2', three free cooking gas cylinders in a year will be given to all eligible women in the state.

The Chief Minister on October 30 handed over cheques of Rs 894 crore to the officials of the petroleum companies for the subsidies for November.

The scheme, which is part of the Super Six promises of the TDP and its allies, came into implementation on Diwali.

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet at its recent meeting gave its consent for the total expenditure of Rs 2,684 crore per annum for the supply of these free cylinders.

The gas cylinder price of Rs 876, excluding the Central subsidy of Rs 25, will be credited to the personal account of every beneficiary in just 48 hours.