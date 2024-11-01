Formula 1: Bearman To Replace Ill Magnussen For Haas At Sao Paulo GP Sprint

(MENAFN- IANS) Sao Paulo, Nov 1 (IANS) Rookie driver Ollie Bearman will take Kevin Magnussen's seat for Haas on the first day of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, stepping up as a last-minute replacement after Magnussen reported feeling unwell.

With the Sprint format in play this weekend, the condensed schedule leaves no room for setbacks, making Bearman's role on Friday even more pivotal for the team.

Friday's sole practice session will be Bearman's only chance to gather data and dial in the car before taking on Sprint Qualifying, marking a challenging yet exciting opportunity for the young driver.

Magnussen's sudden illness has created a fresh hurdle for Haas, as Sprint weekends allow only one hour of practice before competitive action begins. Although the team is hopeful Magnussen may recover in time to race, Bearman's presence will offer continuity should he be needed throughout the weekend.

Bearman, who will officially join Haas as a full-time driver in 2025, has already had his fair share of action this season as a reserve.

In April, he filled in for Magnussen during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after the Danish driver exceeded the penalty limit, and in Saudi Arabia, Bearman took over for an ill Carlos Sainz at Ferrari.

Just last weekend, Bearman also participated in Free Practice 1 for Ferrari in Mexico City, where he was involved in a dramatic on-track collision with Alex Albon's Williams.

Bearman's time with Haas next season will see him team up with Esteban Ocon, with Nico Hulkenberg set to leave for Sauber, and it appears that Magnussen's own career with the team could be winding down. The Sao Paulo Grand Prix will be Bearman's chance to gain additional track time with the team he'll soon call home.

Meanwhile, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso was notably absent from his Thursday media duties for the second week in a row, due to an intestinal infection that required treatment in Europe. As one of F1's most experienced drivers, Alonso's resilience is well-known, and he's expected to be fit to compete when the action begins on Friday.