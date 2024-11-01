3Rd Test: We Still Have A Chance In This Match, Says Jadeja After India Slump To 86/4

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Though India squandered the advantage after out New Zealand for 235 on the first day of the third Test by slumping to 86/4, Ravindra Jadeja, who claimed his 14th five-wicket haul for the hosts, said all is not lost and they can still make a comeback.

India looked in a strong position as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill added fifty runs for the second wicket to take the score to 79/1. With 3-4 overs to go for the day, Jaiswal had a brain fade and played a reverse sweep against Ajaz Patel and got bowled for 30.

The Indian team management sent Mohd Siraj as a nightwatchman and he departed for a golden ball duck, making it two wickets in two balls for Patel. Virat Kohli then ran himself out as India lost three quick wickets and were struggling at 86/4 at the end of the first day.

But Jadeja said all is not lost. "We still have a chance in this match and it is not that we are out of the match, Hopefully, we will bat well tomorrow something is happening with the wicket, something or the other is happening, so if we bowl well in the second innings, then it will be good," he said in the post-match press conference on Friday.

Jadeja said bowling in the scorching hot and humid conditions on the day at Wankhede Stadium was challenging as at times gripping the ball was difficult because of excessive sweating.

"It was very challenging. There was a time when I was not even able to grip the ball. But all these things count at the international level. You have to prepare for these conditions as well. When you come to practice in such conditions you get an idea of what will happen in the match.

"We were mentally ready for this would happen, so no excuses can be given. It was important to keep the ball and the hands dry as far as possible but sometimes it was difficult to grip," said Jadeja/

Jadeja said his up-and-down performance in this series was down to luck. Jadeja was not very successful in the first Test and bagged some wickets in the second before hitting the jackpot in the first innings here.

"Sometimes, even with a little bit of turn, you can find an edge for a caught-behind dismissal or edge carrying to the slips. It is also a matter of luck, there have been occasions when I have not got wickets on turning tracks but sometimes with a slight turn, I have got wickets. Having luck on your side is also important," said Jadeja.

The 35-year-old all-rounder said he had not wanted India's unbeaten streak at home to end but that fear came true in this series against New Zealand.

"Firstly, I had this fear... I had thought that India wouldn't lose a series as long as I was playing. But that too has happened. We won 18 series, I thought as long as I was playing Test cricket in India we wouldn't lose a series but that has happened, so I am not surprised by anything.

"But these things happen. We have set the expectations high. In the last 12 years, we have not lost a single series. I think we have lost a total of five Test matches in which I played in India. I think this is a good achievement but when you set such high expectations and lose a series, it stands out and that is what is happening. But it is fine, it happens. As a team it is a lesson, to take out the positives and how to keep moving forward in such situations," said Jadeja.

Asked about the difference between the pitch at the MCA Stadium in Pune and the one at Wankhede, Jadeja said the Pune pitch did not offer as much bounce as the one at Wankhede.