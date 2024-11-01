Assam Online Trading Scam: 6 Employees Of Key Accused Dipankar Burman's Firm Quizzed

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Nov 1 (IANS) A total of six employees of a key accused in Assam trading scam Dipankar Burman's company -- DB Stock Limited -- were questioned by the Assam and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) here on Friday.

According to police sources, Burman recruited around 15 staff for his controversial venture, DB Stock Limited, through which he allegedly looted crores of public money by luring the general public to invest in trading on the pretext of much higher returns from usual rates.

Police called six employees of DB Stock Limited, and they have been identified as Nitumani Choudhury, Jintumani Kalita, Puja Patel, Sujit Das, Biswajit Burman and Mahesh Rajja.

They have been questioned by both Assam Police officials and the CBI team.

It was learned that the mobile phones of the employees were seized by the central probe agency officials.

Dipankar Burman has been facing a marathon questioning by a team of Assam Police officials in Guwahati. However, according to sources, he has hidden a lot of information regarding the scam.

The accused also tried to evade some key questions regarding the scam by the investigation team.

As per a highly placed source, there was a sharp contrast between the statements of Burman and his girlfriend who is also under police custody for her alleged involvement in the trading scam.

Police arrested a Chartered Accountant (CA) who had worked for Burman and the investigation team found a difference between his and Dipankar Burman's statements as well.

A senior police officer said that the Hawla transaction was involved in this huge scam and the CA accepted this fact during the questioning.

But, according to sources, Burman denied involvement of Hawala in his business, which allegedly looted crores of money from the general public on the pretext of giving them much higher returns for their investment.

Burman was arrested four days ago from a homestay in Goa, and he was brought to Guwahati on Tuesday.

The accused was at large since August and he was successful in evading arrest since the reports of a huge trading scam conducted by his company DB Stock Limited, surfaced.

It has been learned that at least 21,000 people in Assam invested in Burman's company DB Stock limited.