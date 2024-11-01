Magenta Token Pre-Sale Launches November 1St: Pioneering A New Era In The Magentaverse Ecosystem

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Delaware, US, 1st November 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The Magenta team is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of its Magenta Token ($MAGENTA) Pre-Sale on the blockchain, scheduled to go live on November 1st, 2024 . With a limited pre-sale price of $0.10 per token , along with the Release of Magenta's Laser Quest: Rescue Mr. Pink Game . For a Beta Testing Tournament. The Magenta Token offers an exclusive entry point for early adopters into a groundbreaking ecosystem that combines gaming, digital assets, and a vibrant community economy.







We are Combining 3, Billion dollar industries with $Magenta. Mobile Gaming , Smart Contracts and Giveaway Marketing . Mobile games can evolve into billion-dollar enterprises by integrating a crypto economy through tokens and NFT's, creating a sustainable business model that enhances user engagement and retention.

Integrating a crypto economy can attract a new demographic of users who are already familiar with cryptocurrencies and digital investments, thereby expanding the game's market reach. Additionally, the global nature of cryptocurrencies allows companies to easily scale across borders without the complexities of currency exchange and international payment processing.

$Magenta offers a Free to Earn model where games are free to download, and players earn tokens through gameplay. These rewards can be sold or retained as investments. The model is sustained through the reward structure fueled by in-game ad revenue and a unique token structure using 100% token buy backs to fuel the players, eliminating the need for in-game purchases.

Designed to power the expansive MagentaVerse , $MAGENTA will serve as a reward token for its Mobile Games as well as Web3 Games and currency within this immersive digital world, fueling transactions, and community interactions. The presale aims to raise between $75,000 (softcap) and $500,000 (hardcap) , setting the stage for a launch price of $0.10 and an initial market cap of $1 million .

$Magenta Presale Allocation



100M Max Supply

10M Starting Supply

Presale price: $0.10 capped at $500,000

Starting Market Cap: $1 Million Starting Token Price: $0.10

Tokenomics

– 5% or 5,000,000 tokens allocated to presale at , which will be claimable immediately after presale sellout

– 5% or 5,000,000 tokens provided for initial liquidity provisioning (DEX/CEX listing)

– 5% will be minted/released on TGE to secure exchange listings (MEXC/Bybit)

– 5% will be minted/released after exchange listings to initiate global marketing and game incentives.

– 80% will then be allocated to Magenta DAO after month 1 or 30 days for voting/allocation/and white paper incentives.

“Magenta is more than just a token-it's the key to a unique digital ecosystem, allowing holders to experience a new frontier of decentralized engagement,” said Tim Leuliette II, CEO of Magenta. “We are building a world where players, creators, and investors have the freedom to explore, engage, and thrive together. The pre-sale offers an exceptional opportunity for early adopters to join us on this journey.”

Token Utility

$Magenta will serve multiple functions within the MagentaVerse ecosystem, including but not limited to:



Transaction Fees : Used as the primary medium of exchange for transaction fees on the platform.

Gaming rewards : Primary method of Payment for our mobile game rewards

Staking : Participants can stake $Magenta to earn rewards and participate in governance.

Governance (DAO) : Token holders can vote on important decisions regarding the future of the platform. Incentives and Rewards : Users and developers will be rewarded with $Magenta for contributing to the ecosystem.

What Sets Magenta Token Apart?

By using blockchain technology, $Magenta is creating a decentralized gaming economy that operates on transparent and fair rules encoded in smart contracts. This decentralization can increase trust among users and potentially lower operational costs related to security and payment processing.

The Magenta Token goes beyond traditional cryptocurrency. Designed for seamless integration within the MagentaVerse, it empowers users to participate in exclusive games, access NFT collections, and earn rewards. Furthermore, with a solid launch strategy, Magenta Token provides unparalleled liquidity and utility from day one.

With its initial market cap set at $1 million and a capped supply, the $MAGENTA token offers a transparent, fair, and promising entry for investors looking for the next big innovation in decentralized finance and digital entertainment.

How to Participate

Participation in the Magenta Token pre-sale is simple and secure. Prospective investors can use their Phantom or SolFlare wallets to purchase tokens directly through the official platform on the Solana blockchain.

For more information on Magenta Token, please visit our website at and join our community for regular updates.

About Magenta:

Magenta is a decentralized platform built on the Solana blockchain, combining Mobile gaming, NFTs & Web3 Games, and community-driven experiences with in the MagentaVerse. With a focus on accessibility, user engagement, and digital innovation, Magenta aims to redefine how users interact with digital economies.

