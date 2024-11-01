One Battery, Any Vehicle System Will Reinvent Last-Mile Transportation In Europe, Promises Bingo Technologies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Bingo Technologies, a US-headquartered start-up, solves EV range, recharging and fleet integration limitations for last-mile delivery and ride-hail providers.

- Alex Nesic, co-founder and partner, Bingo Technologies

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- .Bingo's solution centers on its swappable smart battery, which powers a wide range of compatible, partner-produced electric vehicles

.Customers can choose from mopeds, tuk-tuks, buggies and a Citroen Ami-type passenger car

.Bingo's powerful software platform and“Shopify-style” approach enables customers to roll out fully-electrified delivery or ride-hail fleets in less than 60 days

.Bingo-powered fleets are already at work in five countries in Asia and Africa; its largest single customer fleet to date totals nearly 1,000 vehicles and will add thousands more in 2025

.Bingo will exhibit at EICMA; November 5-10, 2024; Fiera Milano, Hall 10, Booth i52

Bingo Technologies (Bingo) has today announced that it will debut its“one battery, any vehicle” fleet solution for last-mile logistics and transportation next week at EICMA (the Milan Motorcycle Show, in Italy). The show marks Bingo's move into Europe and out of stealth.

Bingo will show off its swappable smart battery, modular battery charging stations, and many of its electric vehicles. Bingo founders will be in attendance, including Christian Scheder Bieschin and Alex Nesic.

Bingo is a US-headquartered start-up that is already powering electrified delivery and ride-hail fleets across Africa and Asia. The company's key innovation is its swappable smart battery, a 2kWh pack with built-in GPS and 4G, IP67 protection rating and real-time health monitoring. The Bingo battery is recharged in Bingo's modular, locker-style charging stations.

Customers can select from a broad menu of compatible electric vehicles built by Bingo's OEM partners. Two, three and four-wheeled vehicles on offer, including the E1. This lightweight, four-wheel, four-seat passenger car falls under Europe's L7e classification, just like the popular Citroen Ami. Whether customers are carrying pizzas, packages or people, Bingo has an option to suit.

By using a universal, swappable battery, Bingo eliminates range anxiety and vehicle recharging downtime, which are key barriers to widespread adoption of EVs for last-mile deliveries and ride-hailing fleets. Bingo's system also makes adding different vehicle forms and scaling up easy and cost-effective. Bingo customers can build a fleet to suit their business, rather than the other way around.

Bingo customers include last-mile logistics companies and ride-hail operators who want to realize the benefits of transitioning to electrified fleets; existing businesses that want to diversify income by adding last-mile delivery capacity; and start-ups attracted by the unique prospects offered by Bingo's platform.

Bingo's largest single fleet to date is in Africa. There, one customer is using nearly 1,000 Bingo vehicles to deliver packages and groceries for, among others, one of the world's best-known technology brands. Bingo expects this customer fleet alone to scale by a factor of five by the end of 2025.

Bingo is looking to work with a small number of European partners - likely no more than one in each country. Thanks to its powerful“Shopify-style” software platform which underpins its fleet solution, Bingo enables customers to start operating in as little as 60 days. This means customers who sign up to Bingo's platform at EICMA could be making deliveries in their new electric vehicles at the start of 2025.

Christian Scheder Bieschin, co-founder and partner, Bingo Technologies:“Bingo removes road-blocks to the electrification of urban fleets. Our ecosystem solves challenges in infrastructure, range, recharge time and cost, and frees customers to choose from a wide variety of vehicle options. For customers who want to roll out electrified fleets quickly, simply and cost-effectively, we really do provide that“Bingo!” moment.”

Alex Nesic, co-founder and partner, Bingo Technologies:“Bingo fleet customers across the globe have experienced tremendous growth over the last 18 months. We're seeing demand for our solutions from multiple regions, including Europe. We are determined to help operators and their drivers unlock unmatched profitability, efficiency and convenience, all supported by our convenient and market proven solution platform.”

About Bingo Technologies

Bingo Technologies is radically reshaping last-mile logistics and transportation with our“one battery, many vehicles” system.

With Bingo, customers can finally launch, operate and scale electrified urban delivery and transport fleets free from constraints in range, recharging and vehicle form.

Bingo's ecosystem is built around its swappable smart battery, which powers a wide range of compatible two, three and four-wheeled electric vehicles. Modular locker-type battery charging stations and multi-channel software that supports all users - riders, fleet managers, maintenance teams, management and business owners - introduce incredible flexibility and efficiency, driving significant cost savings.

Thanks to its“Shopify-style” approach, Bingo customers can roll out fully operational electrified fleets in less than 60 days. We are already serving customers across Africa and Asia, including India, Thailand, Hong Kong and China. Our largest single customer fleet numbers 1,000 vehicles, and will grow by a factor of five in 2025.

Bingo's partners and leadership team includes highly-experienced technology and mobility entrepreneurs:

.Marco He, who brings 15 years' expertise in battery technology and supply chain management

.Christian Scheder Bieschin and Alex Nesic, who most recently together led a market-leading computer-vision micromobility technology start-up

.A silent partner with multiple successful exits, who has spent 15 years developing intelligent battery solutions that have been used for millions of battery swaps in 50 cities

Bingo is headquartered in Irvine, California, USA.

bingotech

Alex Nesic

Bingo Technologies

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.