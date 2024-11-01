Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai Pavilion PASONA NATUREVERSE Announces Exhibit On The Future Of Sleep For Physical Well-Being

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Concept image of PASONA NATUREVERSE "Future of Sleep" exhibit

Exhibit Supervisor Dr. Masaru Mimura

"PASONA NATUREVERSE" exterior concept image

PASONA NATUREVERSE pavilion overview

Exhibit of a concept bed using cutting-edge sensor will be available for hands-on experience

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pasona Group Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Yasuyuki Nambu) will be exhibiting a private sector pavilion at the 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. The company, in association with MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (Headquarters: Nagano; Representative Director, Chairman & CEO: Yoshihisa Kainuma) has announced a collaborative exhibit on the "Future of Sleep" located in the "Body Zone" of the pavilion, in which pavilion guests can experience a concept bed that utilizes cutting-edge technology.

MinebeaMitsumi is a manufacturer of integrated* precision components specializing in ultra-precision machining technologies, including global market share-leading** miniature and small-sized ball bearings used to ensure smooth mechanical rotation, lithium-ion battery protection ICs, as well as semiconductors, motors, sensors, and various other mechanical and electronic components. The company's ultra-precision machining technology is used in many aspects of people's daily lives. In recent years, the company has strived to use their technology to develop, manufacture, and sell products such as the Bed Sensor System*** and lighting products that help solve social problems and build a sustainable society, in addition to machining parts.

The "PASONA NATUREVERSE" pavilion will feature a variety of exhibits under the themes of "Body, Mind, and Bonds". The "Future of Sleep" exhibit being planned in association with exhibit collaborator MinebeaMitsumi will be featured in the "Body Zone" of the pavilion.

The Future of Sleep exhibit posits a future in which the mechanisms of sleep are made clear, and an individual's bed and entire sleeping environment can adjust to their physical condition for optimal sleep. In addition to the exhibit of a sensor-powered concept bed and explanations of the cutting-edge technologies, pavilion guests can actually lie down on the concept bed and experience a simulation of sleep evaluation using sensors.

This exhibit is being supervised by Dr. Masaru Mimura, Professor Emeritus, Keio University School of Medicine. Based on the latest in sleep science, the exhibit is being planned to provide visitors of all ages with accessible information about the future of sleep and physical health, and the latest technologies which support it.

Through this exhibit, Pasona Group and MinebeaMitsumi have expressed the desire to promote physical health through optimal sleep supporting by cutting-edge technology, toward a future in which each individual can lead a life of well-being.

* "Integrated" is a term used by MinebeaMitsumi Group to refer to combining their technologies and resources.

** According to MinebeaMitsumi's market reports.

*** Bed Sensor System is a registered trademark of MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (Registration No. 6152256)

■ Overview: PASONA NATUREVERSE "Future of Sleep" Exhibit

The Future of Sleep exhibit will elucidate the mechanisms of sleep, and posit a bed and sleeping space of the future which adjusts to the individual's physical condition for optimal sleep.

Main Content

- Exhibition of concept bed

- Hands-on experience of concept bed

- Introduction to related technologies

- Explanation of sleep science

Exhibit Supervisor: Dr. Masaru Mimura, Professor Emeritus, Keio University School of Medicine

Graduated from Keio University in 1984, and joined the Keio University School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry and Neuroscience in the same year. From 1992 to 1994, Dr. Mimura was a research fellow at Boston University School of Medicine, Department of Behavioral Neurology, Aphasia Research Laboratory, and Memory Disorders Research Center. After returning to Japan, Dr. Mimura carried out clinical research as a lecturer at Tokyo Dental College Ichikawa General Hospital, Department of Neuropsychiatry, and joined the Showa University School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry in 2000. After serving as a lecturer and associate professor, he became a professor at Keio University School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry and Neuroscience in 2011, and became professor emeritus at Keio University and specially-appointed professor at Keio University Center for Preventive Medicine in 2023. Dr. Mimura specializes in geriatric psychiatry and neuropsychology, and is engaged in research and medical treatment for dementia and geriatric depression.

Comment from Exhibit Supervisor Dr. Masaru Mimura:

"Sleep is a major public concern. Many people suffer from sleep problems, and there is a variety of healthy bedding products available on the market. There is truly "no health without sound sleep". We have been reflecting on the ideal of healthy sleep through our AI hospital business and joint development platform, including the Bed Sensor System by MinebeaMitsumi Inc. We are delighted to be able to share our vision of the future of healthy sleep as part of "PASONA NATUREVERSE" at the Expo 2025 in Osaka, Kansai."

■ Reference: About the "PASONA NATUREVERSE" Pavilion

Concept:

Pasona Group's job is to harness the potential of the individual. We aim to help build a society in which everyone can flourish in good health and vibrance.“Thank You, Life.”

We want to create a world where life is respected; a world enveloped in gratitude for life, from children to the elderly, among all people across the world. Our society is a part of the natural world, and humanity's continued existence is thanks to nature. However, at some point, we began to take nature for granted. Have we forgotten to be grateful?

Giving thanks to each other, to the rich blessings bestowed upon humanity by nature, and for the fact that we are alive right now. We want to create a new world in which these expressions of thanks resonate and are passed down to the next generation. We hope that many people from all over the world will visit our pavilion and become creators of a future in which reverberates with gratitude, and work together with us to create the "NATUREVERSE" (Nature x Universe). This is the hope of Pasona Group.

Main Themes:

(1) Body: Medical / Food: Creating a healthy body through the latest medical care and food.

(2) Mind: Life Purpose / Compassion: Building a spiritually rich society based on the spirit of compassion, in which everyone can envision their own futures, and which is full of diversity and purpose in life.

(3) Bonds: Work / Mutual Aid: Designing a truly prosperous society in which all people can work vibrantly and live happily, in other words, a "Mutual Society" of mutual assistance.

For details regarding the pavilion:

■ Reference: Pasona Group Inc. Company Overview

Since its founding in 1976, Pasona Group Inc. has promoted diversity under its corporate philosophy of providing“Solutions to Society's Problems” and has continued to create opportunities for each and every individual to play an active role with pride and dreams. In 2008, the company began the challenge of regional revitalization by attracting human resources to Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture. Pasona Group endeavors to create a way of life and work that is enriching both physically and mentally, and to create new industries with dreams, including a health industry that takes advantage of the rich nature, food, and culture of Awaji Island.

Location: PASONA SQUARE Minami-Aoyama 3-1-30 Minato-ku, Tokyo

Foundation: February 16th, 1976

Paid-in capital: 5 billion yen

Business activities: BPO Solutions (contracting), Expert Solutions (temporary staffing), Career Solutions (employee placement, outplacement), Global Solutions (overseas HR services), Life Solutions (childcare & education support, elderly care support), Regional Revitalization and Tourism Solutions

Byron Russel

Pasona Group Inc.

+81 70-1267-1613

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.